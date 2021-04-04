$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.34 billion. BRP reported sales of $916.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

