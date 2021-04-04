$1.00 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

