-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 259,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,502. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

