$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.65. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,797. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

