-$0.61 EPS Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.73). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

