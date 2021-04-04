$0.56 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Trimble by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $184,236,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.