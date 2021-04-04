-$0.48 EPS Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 1,536,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

