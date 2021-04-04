-$0.39 EPS Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $338,452. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $19,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,437 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $17.47 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

