-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock worth $16,569,908 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,219,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,628,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

