$0.31 EPS Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.