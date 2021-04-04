-$0.20 EPS Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Itamar Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,802. The company has a market capitalization of $375.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

