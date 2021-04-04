-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.34). Kingstone Companies reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KINS opened at $8.14 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 million, a P/E ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.