$0.11 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of ($1.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,716. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

