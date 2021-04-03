ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.