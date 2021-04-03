ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $691.29 and a 200-day moving average of $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

