ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 961 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $552.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.48 and a 200-day moving average of $533.93. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.