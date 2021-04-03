ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,695 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TCF Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in TCF Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

