Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.15.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $175.77 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,380,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

