Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,017,679.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.

ZS opened at $175.77 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day moving average is $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $4,314,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

