Zacks Investment Research Lowers Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Notably, the company is set to be acquired by Australia-based Macquarie Group for $1.7 billion. Its focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is likely to lead to enhanced asset inflows. Further, its efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet position, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, a tough operating backdrop, rising outflows and changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products are expected to keep hurting revenues. Additionally, significant intangibles on balance sheet could adversely impact its earnings.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 43.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 104,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 462.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the period.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

