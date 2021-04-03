Zacks Investment Research Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.