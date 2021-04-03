Zacks Investment Research Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.28.

RealPage stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,201,000 after buying an additional 1,233,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $77,025,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $75,456,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.