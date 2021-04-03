Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Sell

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSMT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $212.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

