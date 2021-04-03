Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Strong Sell

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get JOYY alerts:

NASDAQ YY opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.