Zacks: Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.32). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.64. 24,228,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,165,332. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

