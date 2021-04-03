Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.02. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ingevity stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 283,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

