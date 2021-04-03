Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.55 Million

Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $127.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the lowest is $116.86 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $440.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $449.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $638.63 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 2,241,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

