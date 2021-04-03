Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.09 Million

Equities analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce sales of $209.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $218.50 million. PetIQ posted sales of $186.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $939.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $957.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.