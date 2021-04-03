Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.