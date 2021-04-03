Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

