Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post $19.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $93.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMS. Northland Securities raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,438 shares of company stock worth $83,797 in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 217,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

