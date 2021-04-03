Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.07. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $23.90.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

