Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $24.12. 1,856,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,792. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

