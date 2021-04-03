Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.92 Million

Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $201.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.98 million and the lowest is $199.82 million. Criteo posted sales of $206.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $863.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.76 million to $896.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $889.19 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $940.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Criteo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. 1,121,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $37.18.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

