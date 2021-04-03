Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 298,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,453. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

