Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $760,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.40.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

