Yvonne Tran Sells 13,377 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,541.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yvonne Tran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. 948,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,616. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $25,622,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 137,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

