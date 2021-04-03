YOU COIN Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $961,762.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00678898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00027960 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

