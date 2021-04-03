YIELD App 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. YIELD App has a market cap of $70.84 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 743.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.75 or 0.00674651 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,480,588 tokens. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.