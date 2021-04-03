YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in YETI were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $73.78 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

