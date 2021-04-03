YENTEN (YTN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,489.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $228,924.06 and $1,489.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,061.18 or 0.03543878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00345034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.00939027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00451569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.21 or 0.00383776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00303138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024060 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.