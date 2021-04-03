Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.