Yap Stone 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,752.00 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Yap Stone coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yap Stone has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Yap Stone has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $43,752.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yap Stone Profile

YAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Yap Stone is www.yapstone.pro . The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Buying and Selling Yap Stone

