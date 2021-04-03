Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.46.

Shares of XYL opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

