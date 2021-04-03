XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $36.51

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.51, but opened at $38.31. XPeng shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 138,562 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,126,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,576,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,740,000.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

