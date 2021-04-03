Xaya Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,555.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Xaya has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $24,555.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xaya has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,233,143 coins and its circulating supply is 46,091,016 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

