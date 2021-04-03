Wownero One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,601.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $7,601.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00298069 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

