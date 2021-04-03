Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 973.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $254.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average of $233.77. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.