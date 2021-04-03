Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $18.45 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

