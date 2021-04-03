WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in WNS by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,725. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

